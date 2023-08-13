TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $145.19 million and $6.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,541,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,175,214 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

