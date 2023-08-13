Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the July 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

TPLWF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

