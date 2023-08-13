Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the July 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
TPLWF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
