Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

Further Reading

