Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09), reports.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.82 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,585,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,643 shares of company stock worth $2,830,681. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.