Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09), reports.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.82 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,585,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,643 shares of company stock worth $2,830,681. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
