Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 25th

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

