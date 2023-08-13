Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNXXF stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$34.49 and a 52 week high of C$34.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

