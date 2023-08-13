T-mac DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.40 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $15.40 or 0.00052420 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and $6,559.30 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 15.00977254 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,469.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

