Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $185.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.14.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

