sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and $735,076.20 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 40,478,836 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

