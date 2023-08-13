Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 1,271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,159.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
SNPTF stock remained flat at $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
