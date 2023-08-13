Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

INN stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.