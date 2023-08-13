Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
INN stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09.
Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
