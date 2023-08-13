Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMMY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

