Suku (SUKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.78 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Suku has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $433,641.69 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

