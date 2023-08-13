Stratis Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.80 million and $2.93 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.59 or 0.06294644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,143,839 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

