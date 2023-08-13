Stratis Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.80 million and $2.93 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.59 or 0.06294644 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042027 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020839 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028744 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013771 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004591 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,143,839 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
