StockNews.com Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 144,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,890,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,168,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

