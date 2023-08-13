StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
