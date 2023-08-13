StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.81 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

