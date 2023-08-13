Stifel Nicolaus Increases Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,622.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

TPL stock opened at $1,885.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,439.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,579.47. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.