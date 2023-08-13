Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $225.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.26.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

