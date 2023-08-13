Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $265.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.29. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

