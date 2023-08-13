Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.45 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00283684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00777048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00536183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,155,840 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

