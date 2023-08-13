Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:SPLP opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.
In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840 in the last 90 days. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
