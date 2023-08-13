Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 871,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

