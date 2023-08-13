Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 699.4% in July

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a growth of 699.4% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 206,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,867. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

