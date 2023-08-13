Status Hits Market Capitalization of $97.66 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $97.66 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013941 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.16 or 1.00045779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,331,335 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

