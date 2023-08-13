Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday.

NYSE SRT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Startek during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Startek by 60.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

