STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

