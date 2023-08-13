S&T Bank PA Sells 1,538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

