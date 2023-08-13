Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $41.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

