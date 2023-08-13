Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

