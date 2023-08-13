Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176,254 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after acquiring an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $87.90. 157,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,020. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.