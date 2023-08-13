Spire Wealth Management Has $35.87 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,801,000 after buying an additional 5,226,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 9,016,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $103.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.