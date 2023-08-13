Spire Wealth Management Has $12.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after purchasing an additional 440,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.61. 233,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,802. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

