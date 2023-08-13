Spire Wealth Management Buys 856 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $145.47. 1,945,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

