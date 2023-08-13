Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.11. 3,108,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.