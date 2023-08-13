Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,337 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.94. 1,232,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

