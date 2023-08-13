Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,356 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.09. 37,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.