Spire Wealth Management Acquires 51,479 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,465.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.18. 806,547 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

