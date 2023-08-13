Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Spire worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $59.98 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

