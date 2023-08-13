Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.