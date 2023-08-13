SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,914 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 112,045 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 1,231,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,083. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

