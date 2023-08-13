SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

