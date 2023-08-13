SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NZAC opened at $29.60 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.