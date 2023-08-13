Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.54. 1,552,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,600. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,903 shares of company stock worth $9,883,216 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

