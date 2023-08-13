Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

