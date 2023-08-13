SOLVE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189,681.71 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.07 million and $189,681.71 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

