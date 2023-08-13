Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

