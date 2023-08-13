Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

