Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 871 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Patterson Companies worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,428,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 826,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,647. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

