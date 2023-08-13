Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,853 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $147.89. 923,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,525. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

